TAMPA, Fla. -- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating some of its babies this weekend.

Not only did the park welcome four penguin chicks to its rookery, but orangutan mom Luna also celebrates her baby Malu's 1st birthday.

Park guests have the opportunity to see the penguin hatchlings for the first time on Saturday as part of the park's African Penguin Awareness Day celebration.

Busch Gardens said the group of hatchlings is the largest that has ever hatched at the park. They vary in age from 2 to 4 weeks old and at this stage, the chicks are expected to eat 60 percent of their body weight each day.

The chicks will be in the Animal Care Center at various times between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Then on Sunday, the park celebrates the birthday of Bornean orangutan Malu, who was born Oct. 14, 2017, to first-time mom Luna. The park said his birth was monumental because orangutans usually only have one baby every 7-10 years.

Busch Gardens will have a birthday celebration for Malu at 1 p.m.

The Tampa park said it participates in the Species Survival Plan for many endangered species, including orangutans and penguins. It said the African penguin and Bornean orangutan are both endangered in the wild, mostly because of habitat loss from humans.

