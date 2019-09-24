GROSSE TETE, La. (AP) — A veterinarian has prescribed antibiotics to a camel owned by a Louisiana truck stop petting zoo after a woman bit the 600-pound animal to free herself from under its weight.

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office documents obtained by The Advocate on Monday accused a Florida couple of throwing treats for their unleashed dog into Caspar the camel's enclosure at Tiger Truck Stop. The couple told deputies the camel attacked the dog, but the sheriff's office said the couple had provoked the animal before it sat on the woman. She'd crawled under barbed wire to retrieve her pet, according to law enforcement.

The woman told authorities she had to bite the camel to free herself. The Advocate said the woman bit the male dromedary's testicles.

The Biloxi Sun Herald said no serious injuries to the camel were reported. Truck stop manager Pamela Bossier said a veterinarian prescribed Caspar antibiotics as a precaution.

