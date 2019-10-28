MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania eye care office has been using a cat with glasses to comfort children who are nervous about a trip to get fitted for eyewear.

On its website, the Mechanicsburg-based office, called A Child's Eyes, boasts pint-sized furniture and a child-friendly atmosphere.

Their opticians know children can be nervous around glasses and bulky eye-related equipment, so they brought in a young cat named Truffles.

Television station WJBK says optician Danielle Crull, who goes by Miss Danielle at work, found the 2-year-old cat as a stray. It didn't take long before she realized how smart Truffles really was.

As an master-certified optician who helps fit children as young as infants for eyewear, Crull went ahead and taught her feline helper how to wear glasses.

"Truffles helps make our little patients feel comfortable in our office," A Child's Eyes explains in Truffles' online bio. "She can do a lot of amazing tricks, and even put on a pair of little kitty glasses."

When patients are nervous, WJBK says Crull will ask: “Would you like to see Truffles’ glasses? Truffles has glasses!” And, it puts the children at ease.

Truffles even has her own feline Instagram account.

Truffles isn't alone in her work. Other eye-related businesses have integrated animals into their workplaces, as well.

In August 2017, Doctor of Optometry Belinda Dobson -- who is based in College Station, Texas -- wrote an article for Women in Optometry, in which she talked about how her dog named Laci had become a mascot at her practice.

"I got the idea when I was traveling in Europe, and the doctors there do a lot of unconventional things compared to here," she wrote. "In a few practices I visited, they were utilizing a therapy dog for first-time or apprehensive patients."

Dobson found the Goldendoodle was especially helpful for kids who didn't like the eye drops used to dilate their pupils.

"She sits with kids, and it takes their mind off of the dilation and directs their attention to something they can relate to," Dr. Dobson explained in the article. "...Parents appreciate that the office goes the extra mile to make sure that their children’s experience is less traumatic."

Eye Care Center Happy National Dog Day to our sweet Laci!! For those of you that don't know, Laci is Dr. Dobson's dog that serves as our amazing Therapy Dog at Eye Care Center! ♥️ She is very special to us and our...

Even the Mayo Clinic recognizes the benefits of animal-assisted medical care, explaining it can significantly reduce anxiety in people dealing with various procedures -- including children undergoing dental work.

"And it's not only people with health problems who reap the benefits, Mayo Clinic explains on its website. "Family members and friends who sit in on animal visits say they feel better, too."

