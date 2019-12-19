PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Doctor Melissa Webster at Tampa Veterinary Hospital said she was surprised to hear about the number of people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said were infected by Campylobacter Jejuni. The CDC said they believe this could be because of contact with puppies.

"Seeing that so many people had been exposed and let alone came down with something that we think may genetically tracked from the puppies they were encountering was shocking to me," Dr. Webster said.

She said it's not something they've encountered at Tampa Veterinary Hospital. Dr. Webster said the best way to make sure your pet doesn't get sick, is to check and see that they're not eating raw meat and have a clean water source.

"Some dogs can have Campylobacter in their GI tract and they don't get sick, they can pick it up from standing water or chicken or turkey they were fed raw," she explained.

The CDC said of the people they interviewed, 88-percent reported contact with a puppy, and 12 of the people were linked to Petland, including five employees.

We reached out to a representative for the Petland in Pinellas County, who sent us this statement: "To the best of our knowledge, Petland Florida franchise stores including our Pinellas County location have not experienced any issues involving dogs having a Campylobacter infection within the last two years. Also, to the best of our knowledge, our employees in the Tampa region have not reported being infected with Campylobacter."

Petland Corporate has a lengthy statement on their website about the outbreak where they say in part that they have "implemented all recommended protocols from federal and state animal and public health officials to prevent human and puppy illness."

the CDC said to stop the spread, people should wash their hands after picking up their dog's poop. If people don't have access to soap and water right away, they should use hand sanitizer until they can wash their hands. They also warned people to not let dogs lick your mouth.

The CDC said signs of a sick puppy can include "appearing lethargic, not eating, having diarrhea, and breathing abnormally."

