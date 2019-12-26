CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A photo of a sheriff’s deputy in New York comforting a dog that had just been hit by a car will warm your heart.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office posted the picture of its sergeant Chris Howlett covering the scared dog in a sheriff’s office jacket.
The post from Dec. 20 said the dog has been reunited with its owners and is expected to be okay.
The Facebook post said, “During times that there seems to be negative press towards law enforcement this shows a bit of compassion on the part of law enforcement and specifically our deputies. Sgt. Chris Howlett seen comforting a dog that had been struck by a vehicle.”
The sheriff’s office posted an update saying the dog’s name is Rogue, and she is expected to head home from the veterinarian’s office any day now.
