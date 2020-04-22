EATONTOWN, New Jersey — She was scared and shaking when she first arrived at Monmouth County SPCA. Che-Che, a 9-pound poodle, lost both her owners to coronavirus and was surrendered to the shelter earlier this month.

After she arrived, the shelter said "we can't imagine what it's like for a dog like her to suddenly lose everything she's ever known and then end up in an unfamiliar place. Our staff knew Che-Che needed some comfort and even through our PPE, we could tell a loving touch was all it took to help her to feel safe."

Once she receives some necessary veterinary care, the shelter says it plans to honor her family by finding Che-Che the perfect new home.

Che-Che's story has gotten widespread attention on social media, with hundreds of people commenting to volunteer to adopt this adorable girl.

NJ.com says Che-Che will be ready for adoption after she is spayed and has some dental issues taken care of.

The shelter says Che-Che is unfortunately likely the first of many animals that will be surrendered to shelters under similar circumstances and says they're working now and asking for help so they can prepare to provide care and a temporary home to displaced pets.

The shelter has launched a "Compassion Counts" matching gift campaign after they received an anonymous donation that will match other donations up to $200,000.

If you'd like to donate, it will be doubled, and you can do so here.

