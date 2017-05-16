The saga of Cheeto the Seahorse has reached its end.

WATCH: Cheeto the seahorse gets released.

Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium released the rescued seahorse Tuesday afternoon.

The seahorse was rescued after it was dropped by a seagull on Indian Shores Beach. A little girl saw it happen and put Cheeto in a bucket and showed it to her mother. The mother called the aquarium, who nursed it back to health.

Cheeto gained fame after the aquarium put a webcam up and it drew thousands of views.

