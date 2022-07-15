The SPCA estimated it would cost $25,000 to rehabilitate the huskies. Nevertheless, community members have stepped up, including a group of kids from Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A group of children in Chesapeake are doing what they can to help raise funds for neglected huskies at the Norfolk SPCA.

A third-party rescue dropped off three adult huskies and one puppy at the shelter Saturday night. The dogs reportedly came from a backyard breeder in North Carolina.

According to workers at the Norfolk SPCA, the dogs were in terrible health conditions upon arrival. While workers are doing everything they can to rehabilitate the dogs, medical expenses will cost $5,000 to $7,000 per husky.

Nevertheless, community members have stepped up to meet the SPCA's goal of $25,000. Among those, is a group of children from Chesapeake.

Lennon, Lily, and Logan Smith are holding a lemonade stand Sunday morning to raise funds for the hurt pups.

This Sunday at 9:30am at Torre Pine Ct The Smith kids are doing a lemonade stand to donate all money...

According to the kids' mom, Randi Smith, the three kids have gone out on bike and foot, handing out more than 100 flyers.

The group is planning to donate all the lemonade stand profits to the SPCA Monday afternoon.