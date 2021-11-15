Reports: Corgi killed by COVID-19 prevention workers in China while owner quarantined

The owner was allegedly assured by community workers that her corgi would be taken care of in her home while she was in quarantine.

Editor's Note: The photo above is of a generic corgi and not the one that was reported to have been killed.

News of COVID-19 prevention workers in China's southeastern Jiangxi province beating a corgi to death while its owner was quarantined has sparked outrage, according to several media outlets.

The Wall Street Journal reports the incident was captured on the dog owner's security camera where the corgi could be seen cowering behind a table while two people in hazmat suits cornered it. It adds that one of the workers hit the corgi in the face with a rod before it runs out of the frame and into another room.

"Did the leader say we need to settle it right here on the spot?" CNN reports one of them can be heard asking in the video. "Yes," the other replies.

The national outlet adds that the community where the dog lived is currently under lockdown due to confirmed COVID-19 cases. Those who lived in the building were required to enter government quarantine and were not allowed to bring their pets, according to reports.

"The dog ran into another room and out of sight, but its whimpers were audible. After a few minutes, the workers took out yellow plastic bags and said they were taking the dog away," NPR reports the dog's owner wrote in a social media post.

The owner was allegedly assured by community workers that her corgi would be taken care of in her home while she was in quarantine.

According to NBC, Xizhou district officials have issued a statement saying measures were carried out "without adequate communication" with the dog's owner and that the pet had been "disposed of harmlessly."

Authorities have also reportedly fired the two workers who killed the dog.

China's zero-tolerance coronavirus policy includes lockdowns, rounds of mass testing and centralized quarantine, according to the Associated Press.