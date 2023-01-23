x
Citrus County Sheriff's Office K-9 retires after almost 7 years of service

There will be a retirement ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26, to celebrate the career of the canine.
Credit: Citrus County Sheriff's Office
K-9 Anakin

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced K-9 Anakin is retiring from the force after six-and-a-half years of service with the agency.

K-9 Anakin was used a total of 485 times during his time with the sheriff's office – racking in a total of 28 people located and eight apprehended, according to an agency news release.

Of the 377 vehicle sniffs he completed, the trusty K-9 located narcotics 237 times, altogether seizing:

  • 40,591 grams of marijuana
  • 1,080 grams of methamphetamine
  • 133 grams of heroin
  • 853 grams of cocaine

There will be a retirement ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26, to celebrate the career of the canine.

"We hope you will join us in celebrating the accomplishments of K-9 Anakin and his retirement!" the sheriff's office said in a statement.

