Citrus County Sheriff's Office K-9 retires after almost 7 years of service

There will be a retirement ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26, to celebrate the career of the canine.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced K-9 Anakin is retiring from the force after six-and-a-half years of service with the agency.

K-9 Anakin was used a total of 485 times during his time with the sheriff's office – racking in a total of 28 people located and eight apprehended, according to an agency news release.

Of the 377 vehicle sniffs he completed, the trusty K-9 located narcotics 237 times, altogether seizing:

40,591 grams of marijuana

1,080 grams of methamphetamine

133 grams of heroin

853 grams of cocaine

