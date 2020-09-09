Jellyfish stings reported at Clearwater Beach

The Mayo Clinic says jellyfish stings are a relatively common problem for people hanging out in seawaters

CLEARWATER, Fla. — If you've been out to Clearwater Beach over the past day or so, you may have noticed lifeguards have the purple flags up.

Clearwater Parks and Recreation says that's because there have been reports of swimmers getting stung by jellyfish. The flags are up to warn beachgoers about jellyfish and stingrays in the water.

Swimmers are reminded to do the "stingray shuffle" and to swim near lifeguards. If you are stung, you should go to a lifeguard for help.

The Mayo Clinic says jellyfish stings are a relatively common problem for people hanging out in seawaters. After a sting, lifeguards usually rinse the area with vinegar.

What other people are reading right now: