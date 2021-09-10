Clearwater Marine Aquarium extends first responders 'Appreciation Ticket'

Eligible guests get free entry to the aquarium Monday through Thursday.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is showing its appreciation for first responders in recognition of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

To do that, the aquarium is extending its "Appreciation Ticket" which starts Sept.11 and runs through the end of the month.

The ticket grants first responders free entry to the aquarium Monday through Thursday and discounted admission through the weekend.

Those who qualify can even bring one person with them for free. On the weekends, eligible guests can receive up to two admission tickets at 50 percent off at the ticket window, online or by calling 727-441-1790 ext. 0.

Currently, CMA offers active-duty military and teachers deals in addition to the "Appreciation Ticket."