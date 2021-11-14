Clearwater Marine Aquarium arranges 'Celebration of Life' for Winter the Dolphin

Guests will have from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24 to honor the beloved dolphin.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium is providing multiple opportunities for guests to honor their late dolphin, Winter, who captivated millions across the world with her story of triumph through life's difficulties.

From Saturday, Nov. 20 through Nov. 24, CMA is inviting fans and extended family of CMA to celebrate Winter's life. The 16-year-old dolphin who rose to fame after losing her tail flukes and starring in Dolphin Tale died last Thursday after struggling with gastrointestinal abnormalities. An official necropsy showed Winter died from intestinal torsion, CMA Veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt said in a news conference Saturday.

Guests who join in the celebration of life are encouraged to bring their memories of Winter. They'll be able to visit the Ruth & J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex that Winter helped build and see all of the non-releasable animals at CMA.

During the Celebration of Life, there will be flower arrangements, visual tributes, a special presentation, original footage of Winter's rescue and more.

Admission on Saturday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 21, will be reduced to $16 in Winter's honor. A portion of the proceeds from tickets bought on these two days will go toward the "care of our rescued and resident animals as well as our mission to rescue, rehabilitate and release marine life," CMA says.

If you are unable to attend in person, you don't have to miss out. CMA invites you to attend virtually at RememberingWinter.com.

Since Winter's tragic passing, her Dolphin Tale castmates have delivered heartfelt messages to her.

Harry Connick Jr., who played Dr. Clay Haskett, said in a tweet, "I'll miss you, sweet Winter," And thanked the aquarium for the work they do.