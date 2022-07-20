Baby dolphin found trapped in remnants of crab trap in Clearwater

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is working to help the calf.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Rescuers are working to help a dolphin calf found tangled Wednesday in the remnants of a crab trap under Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue said lifeguards were first to notice an adult dolphin circling in shallow water, prompting them to investigate. As they got closer, they found the younger dolphin tangled up. The adult swam off.

"They’re hoping the adult, possibly the mother, comes back," firefighters wrote on Twitter.

In the meantime, stranding team members from Clearwater Marine Aquarium have arrived to assist the baby dolphin. Video from the scene appeared to show a CMA representative helping to keep the calf afloat to breathe.

There was no immediate word on either dolphin's condition.

Lifeguards and police officers could be seen standing on the beach to help in any way.

A CMA spokesperson said the facility would get direction from National Marine Fisheries about whether the calf would be taken there for rehabilitation. The facility, which is a working marine animal hospital, said the calf's body condition appeared "good overall."

No adult dolphins have been seen since lifeguards first spotted the calf, but CMA said its team was keeping the baby dolphin in position for the time being – hoping the calf could call out to mom if she is nearby.

CMA's most famous dolphin, Winter – who died in November 2021 – was also trapped in a crab trap as a calf. Back in December 2005, a fisherman found Winter caught up in the rope of a crab trap boy in a place called Mosquito Lagoon, which is not far from Cape Canaveral.

Following her rescue in 2005, Winter was taken to CMA where caretakers came to a heartbreaking realization. The rope of that crab trap had been so firmly wound around her peduncle that it had cut off all the blood supply to her tail flukes.

Together, the staff at CMA watched as Winter healed without her tail flukes and figured out a new way to swim on her own. Unlike the up-and-down tail motion she'd done before, she figured out how to wiggle side to side – swimming more like a shark traditionally would.

A prosthetic tail eventually helped Winter with regular physical therapy sessions. Her story made national headlines and was turned into the 'Dolphin Tale' movie franchise.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.