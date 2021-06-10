Clearwater Marine Aquarium is celebrating Winter's 16th birthday

The dolphin with a prosthetic tail is turning 16 this weekend.

CLEARWATER, Fla — It's not everyday the area's dolphin movie star gets to celebrate a birthday.

Winter, the world's most famous dolphin with a prosthetic tail, is getting ready to blow out the candles as Clearwater Marine Aquarium prepares to celebrate the female Atlantic bottlenose dolphin's 16th birthday.

This weekend, Oct. 9 through Oct. 10, the aquarium will host a birthday party for the rescued dolphin with special animal enrichment, photo opportunities bubbles and Dippin' Dots.

Visitors will also get a chance to visit Winter at her new home in the Ruth & J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex.

Winter isn't the only dolphin celebrating her birthday at the complex; on Oct. 11, Clearwater Marine Aquarium will also celebrate Hope's 11th birthday.

Both Winter and Hope starred in the Dolphin Tale franchise.