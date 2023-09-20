'Peace, love and dolphins': Immersive exhibit offers fun for whole family at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

'Dolphintopia' provides guests with art, learning opportunities and more!

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is bringing you closer to one of your favorite mammals with a new immersive exhibition all about dolphins.

The experience, dubbed "Dolphintopia," invites guests "to celebrate the facts, fiction and fun of these enchanting marine mammals," according to CMA's website.

The new "multi-faceted" exhibit opened to the public earlier this summer. It takes guests on a sometimes hands-on journey through the science of dolphins and their intimate connection to humans.

Guests will see art displays showcasing the history of dolphins, along with interactive learning opportunities and color-filled photo opportunities.

Dolphintopia is currently on display at Clearwater Marine Aquarium's new visitor center and access to the exhibit is included with admission. It will remain available for guests through the end of 2022, according to the aquarium.