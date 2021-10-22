Watch animals, trainers 'dance' to viral TikTok song at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

No Oreo shakes were consumed by the animals.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's not every day you get to see one of the world's most famous dolphins "twerk."

Winter the dolphin shook her tail to "Fancy Like" on TikTok while other animals at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium joined in the fun.

Trainers at the aquarium boogied with the animals to Walker Hayes' song "Fancy Like," which has become a viral TikTok dance.

Some of the animals got into the groove more than others. All of the aquarium's resident dolphins, for example, moved to the music with enthusiasm.

A few pelicans, however, seemed to be a little lost. They might not have had enough time to practice all the steps to the dance.

One otter was also a little less than interested in participating in the dance but showed off effortless cuteness anyway.

