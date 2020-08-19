Clearwater Marine Aquarium to release large loggerhead turtle

"Luna" is one of the biggest loggerheads the aquarium has ever rescued and rehabbed.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is ready to let a large loggerhead turtle go back into her natural habitat.

Luna, a 245-pound female loggerhead, will be released on Clearwater Beach Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. She has been at the aquarium for rehab since April 26, when she was found washed ashore on St. Pete Beach.

When Luna was rescued, she was very lethargic and covered in barnacles and algae. The veterinarians at CMA started her long recovery in a shallow ICU pool, where she stayed for four weeks before moving into deeper waters. Luna also started to eat more as she recovered, gaining 30 pounds over nearly four months.

At 245 pounds, Luna is the largest loggerhead turtle in ten years to be rehabbed at CMA, and the third-largest ever for the aquarium. The largest was "Briana" at 291 pounds in 2006, followed by 249-pound "Momma" in 2010.

Loggerheads are a Threatened species, which means it's illegal to take, disturb or kill them or their eggs. If you spot a stranded loggerhead, do not approach or touch it. You should call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-FWCC, or *FWC on your cell phone.

