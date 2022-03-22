Clearwater Marine Aquarium creates survival plan to rehabilitate ailing manatees

Part of the plan involves a $10 million manatee hospital to treat and rehabilitate manatees for release.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Following last year's record-breaking number of manatee deaths, 2022 has shown the issue is nowhere near being resolved. That's why the Clearwater Marine Aquarium has announced a three-phase survival plan to address the Unusual Mortality Event (UME).

According to the aquarium, it will work with the City of Clearwater to create a temporary rehabilitation pool by the end of the summer. Manatees who are admitted to the pool will receive care before being released back to Florida waters.

The City of Tarpon Springs is also working to open three manatee rehabilitation pools in the Marine Mammal Stranding Rehabilitation Facility within Fred Howard Park by next year, according to CMA.

The final component to the plan involves a $10 million manatee hospital to treat and rehabilitate manatees for release. The facility will be replacing the older pools previously used by Winter the dolphin who died last year.

"For over a decade, Clearwater Marine Aquarium has assisted in rescuing, releasing, and tracking wild manatees around the world," the aquarium said in a news release, in part. "The intent of Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute (CMARI) is to broaden the conservation and research scope of CMA, resulting in advancements toward the protection of species and habitats."

In 2021, manatee deaths were the highest they had ever been. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission tied the die-offs to starvation due to a decline in seagrass and macroalgae.

Seagrass, like other plants, needs sunlight to grow; but persistent algal blooms have stunted its ability to do so dramatically. As a result, the primary food source for manatees has been scarce.