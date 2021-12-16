Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrates rescue anniversary of first resident rough-toothed dolphin

Rudy is now 5 years old and thriving, the marine rescue hospital says.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is celebrating its first resident rough-toothed dolphin's rescue anniversary.

Rudolph, also known as Rudy, was found stranded in Sanibel two years ago and was initially brought to CMA's marine mammal stranding station for rehab, the facility said in a press release.

While in recovery, CMA leaders say they observed behaviors from Rudy that indicated he possibly had hearing loss.

After a hearing test, it was revealed Rudy didn't have the hearing range to echolocate, which limited his ability to find food, CMA explained. The National Marine Fisheries Service determined CMA was going to be his forever home because of the hearing loss.

Rudy is now 5 years old and thriving, according to the release.

"You can often see him playing with his rough-toothed companion Rex at the Rescue Deck when you visit," Clearwater Marine Aquarium wrote in the release.