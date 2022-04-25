CMA receives $17K grant for sea turtle rehabilitation

CMA says more than 75 sea turtles have been treated with the medical equipment purchased through the grant.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Monday announced it had received more than $17,000 from the Sea Turtle Grants Program.

With the new funding, the aquarium says its veterinary team was able to purchase new medical equipment for sea turtle rehabilitation — including a new surgical exam table, a single head ceiling surgical light, a wound VAC and dressings, and a digital camera. Since receiving the equipment, CMA says more than 75 sea turtles have been treated.

The Sea Turtle Grants Program is partially funded by Florida's Sea Turtle Specialty License Plate, according to the aquarium. The license plate is also the primary source of funding for Florida's Marine Turtle Protection Program.

According to CMA, the grants program has awarded more than $2.7 million in grants for research, education and conservation programs to benefit sea turtles in Florida.