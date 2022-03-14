5 sea turtles released back into wild after rehab

The turtles were rescued after being found cold-stunned.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Five sea turtles are restarting their lives in the wild after being rehabilitated by Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Three juvenile green sea turtles and two Kemp's Ridley sea turtles were released last week off the west and east coasts of Florida, CMA wrote in a release.

One of the turtles released was Wilson, a young green sea turtle that weighed just 2.6 pounds when he was found after washing ashore Jan. 30 at Caladesi Island. CMA says he had an "alarming cold body temperature."

He had a long road to recovery, CMA says, with staff feeding him twice a day through a tube until he was strong enough to eat on his own. From there, he quickly improved. He was released on March 9 at Honeymoon Island State Park, a release said.

Two other juvenile green sea turtles, Jess and Papaya, had fibropapilloma tumors and received treatment from CMA staff. After both were cleared for release, they were sent on their way on March 10 off the east coast.

CMA says Jess had multiple surgeries to remove the tumors and even had her left eye removed. Despite that, she "quickly recovered" and was "capable of foraging. Papaya had all her tumors removed and also quickly recovered.

The aquarium says it received eight cold-stunned juvenile Kemp's Ridley in early December 2021 from the New England Aquarium.

CMA says it had two remaining turtles from that group in March, 360 and 392. They made a full recovery from pneumonia and a gastrointestinal infection, the aquarium said. They were released back home last week to a warmer part of the Atlantic Ocean.