Clearwater Marine Aquarium names rescued seahorse 'Bobby' after Olympic swimmer

CLEARWATER, Fla — Meet Bobby the seahorse.
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium named its newest rescue seahorse after Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke from Clearwater.
The aquarium said the name, Bobby, surged from behind as they finalized a name for the small marine fish. Clearwater native Bobby Finke recently won the first-ever 800-meter freestyle at the Olympics in a race that came down to the wire.
Days later, he took gold again in the 1500-meter freestyle competition.
Bobby the seahorse is new to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. He was found by a beachgoer floating before he was rescued and brought into the aquarium.
Not long after he was rescued, Bobby the seahorse gave birth to hundreds of baby seahorses, the aquarium said. Since then, he and his babies are doing well, according to the aquarium, and are under observation in the marine animal hospital.