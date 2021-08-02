Clearwater Marine Aquarium names rescued seahorse 'Bobby' after Olympic swimmer

Bobby Finke won gold in both the 800-meter freestyle and 1500-meter freestyle.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Meet Bobby the seahorse.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium named its newest rescue seahorse after Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke from Clearwater.

The aquarium said the name, Bobby, surged from behind as they finalized a name for the small marine fish. Clearwater native Bobby Finke recently won the first-ever 800-meter freestyle at the Olympics in a race that came down to the wire.

Days later, he took gold again in the 1500-meter freestyle competition.

Coming home to the final stretch of our naming competition, one surged from behind and passed them all. Meet Bobby the...

Bobby the seahorse is new to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. He was found by a beachgoer floating before he was rescued and brought into the aquarium.