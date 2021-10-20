'Stranded: A Whale Rescue Tale': Clearwater Marine Aquarium documentary airs on 10 Tampa Bay

You'll be able to catch the 30-minute film at 3 p.m. Thursday on 10 Tampa Bay.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from the pilot whales' release in 2019.

They were stranded. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium came to their rescue.

Now, that incredible whale rescue is the subject of a new documentary. And, you can catch a special screening of the 30-minute film on 10 Tampa Bay.

"Stranded: A Whale Rescue Tale" details the 2019 rescue of five pilot whales stranded on the beach 14 miles south of CMA's marine life hospital.

10 Tampa Bay is proud to partner with CMA on this latest film and some of our original news footage from the day of the rescue is even featured in the documentary.

"Stranded: A Whale Rescue Tale" will air at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 on 10 Tampa Bay. It will also be available to stream for a limited time later in the evening on the free 10 Tampa Bay Roku and Fire TV apps.