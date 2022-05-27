Clearwater Marine Aquarium launches evening 'Summer Glow' celebration

Something else to look forward to at the celebration is the free boat tours provided to the guests.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do during the summer that also includes marine animals? Look no further — Clearwater Marine Aquarium is hosting a summer celebration night.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening at CMA will be full of live entertainment, family-friendly activities, festive food, drinks and views of the water.

"Summer Glow will feature a different atmosphere throughout the aquarium as visitors watch rescued marine animals interact in new ways," CMA leaders explain in a news release. "It's the summer of peace, love and dolphins."

The aquarium will extend its hours on the evenings of the celebration, allowing guests to soak it all in from 4-8 p.m. May 27 through July 30. All they have to do is buy a ticket for CMA — no other ticket needed.

Event-goers can first soak in the beach first before ending their day by spending time with rescued marine animals.

Something else to look forward to at the celebration is the free boat tours provided to the guests.

"Explorers can board a free boat tour during the Summer Glow hours and discover our beautiful local waters and wildlife," aquarium leaders say in the news release. "Visitors don't want to miss this free ride!"