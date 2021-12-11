Clearwater Marine Aquarium veterinarian to give update on necropsy of Winter the dolphin

The 16-year-old Atlantic bottlenose dolphin had been receiving around-the-clock care since falling ill.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Following the death of their famed dolphin, Winter, a Clearwater Marine Aquarium veterinarian is set to give more details regarding the dolphin's death.

At 11:30 a.m. on Saturday Dr. Shelly Marquardt, DMV, CVA will provide an update on the necropsy of Winter the Dolphin.

A necropsy, much like an autopsy, is a post-mortem examination performed on an animal species.

Saturday will also be the first day the aquarium reopens since closing after Winter's death. CMA closed Friday to allow time for staff to mourn. The aquarium opens at 10 a.m.

Winter, the 16-year-old bottlenose dolphin, fell ill a little over a week ago. While her care team administered around-the-clock care, Wednesday, CMA announced that her condition worsened after her intestinal abnormalities "intensified."

Winter who starred in Dolphin Tale and inspired millions would later die Thursday at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

CMA President Dr. James “Buddy” Powell said Friday that a memorial will be held for Winter on Nov. 20.