Clearwater Marine Aquarium's eldest bottlenose dolphin dies in arms of animal care team

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced the death of its eldest bottlenose dolphin Sunday morning.

Aquarium leaders took to Twitter to let people know PJ was "in the loving arms of her animal care and vet teams as she took her last breaths."

"We are deeply saddened to share the passing of PJ," CMA wrote. "We did all we could do to ensure she was as comfortable as possible during her last moments with us."

PJ was estimated to be around 51 years old, living a long and whole life. She was brought to CMA as a rescue.

"We are so incredibly grateful to be able to provide her every comfort during her sunset years," the aquarium said on Twitter.

"PJ is now able to join Winter and serve as her bodyguard for eternity – as she would have it no other way."