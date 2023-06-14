Clearwater Police Department showcases adoptable puppies through new 'K-9 For A Day' feature

A four-legged future best friend will be brought into the police department for a visit and will be able to explore the building acting as a police K-9 for a day.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department announced a new feature for the community and it has to do with puppies – it's called "K-9 For A Day."

In collaboration with the Humane Society of Pinellas, crews are working to find forever homes for puppies who are at the shelter, a Facebook post from the agency explains.

Basically how the new feature works is a four-legged future best friend will be brought into the police department for a visit and will be able to explore the building acting as a police K-9 for a day. Photos of the field trip will be then posted on social media.

This week, 5-month-old Connor paid the agency a visit – checking out the communications center before making a pit stop in the chief's office.

"He also wanted to see what the inside of a holding cell was like and what it felt like to be paw-printed," the post explains.

Connor was brought to the Humane Society of Pinellas around two months ago with a fractured jaw. He had to wear a soft muzzle for about four weeks to help heal his injury.

"He could eat only food that was pureed into a liquid so he could lick it through his limited jaw motion," police explained on Facebook.

But now, the fracture is completely healed, and he is a happy, hyper puppy who loves toys and snuggles.

Connor is now focusing on learning his basic commands and potty training – to which he is very treat-motivated.

"He loves the older dogs in his foster home, especially the grumpy old senior that he snuggles with all the time," the agency explains in the post. "He is a little shy of new people and new dogs but warms up quickly once he knows them."

The little puppy will be available for adoption starting Wednesday. He will be available for adoption only from foster.

Anyone interested in adopting him can email Foster@humanepinellas.org to set up an appointment or call 727-792-7722, extension 150.