Police officers rescue dog left in hot car at Clearwater Beach parking garage

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police rescued a dog from a hot car at a beach parking garage Tuesday in Clearwater.
Officers found the dog after workers at a Holiday Inn & Suites called in and said they heard barking and howling from one of the cars parked there.
When police arrived, they found the dog locked inside the car with all the windows up. They broke one of the windows to get the dog out.
They gave the dog water to drink and also dabbed water on the animal's head to cool down the canine. Pinellas County Animal Control got there 10-15 minutes later and said the temperature inside the car was still 94.6 degrees. And that was after it had been opened up for some time.
Officers said it was safe to say the temperature inside the car while the dog was in it was hotter than 100 degrees.
The Clearwater Police Department said the case has been referred to the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney's Office for prosecution.
A heat advisory is in effect for most of the Tampa Bay area Wednesday, where temperatures could feel like they're in the triple digits.
