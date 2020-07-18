Say 'hello' to K-9 Kade! Clearwater Police Department's newest edition

Kade is a Malinois and Shepherd mix ready to put his paws to work.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — K-9 Kade is ready to fight crime as the Clearwater Police Department's latest addition to its team.

Kade, a Malinois and Shepherd mix, arrived in February and is nearly 2-years-old. His human partner, Sgt. Rodgers, calls him "the best of both breeds."

Why? Kade is rambunctious, high energy, driven and once he sets his mind on a task he sticks with it.

And this "toddler turning into a teenager" sure looks like he is ready to put his paws to work.

In a debut video shared by the police department, we get a look at Kade in action as he sprints through a course, latches on to a bite sleeve and jumps through a car window.

Here's to this good boy catching all the bad guys!

