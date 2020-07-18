Say 'hello' to K-9 Kade! Clearwater Police Department's newest edition

CLEARWATER, Fla. — K-9 Kade is ready to fight crime as the Clearwater Police Department's latest addition to its team.
Kade, a Malinois and Shepherd mix, arrived in February and is nearly 2-years-old. His human partner, Sgt. Rodgers, calls him "the best of both breeds."
Why? Kade is rambunctious, high energy, driven and once he sets his mind on a task he sticks with it.
And this "toddler turning into a teenager" sure looks like he is ready to put his paws to work.
In a debut video shared by the police department, we get a look at Kade in action as he sprints through a course, latches on to a bite sleeve and jumps through a car window.
Here's to this good boy catching all the bad guys!
