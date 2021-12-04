Clearwater police remove 5-foot-long snake found hiding in homeowner's couch

The snake was taken to a local pet store to find more fitting accommodations.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's an unusual sight, and one you likely never want to see — a snake making itself comfortable inside your couch.

Luckily for one Marilyn Pines resident, the Clearwater Police Department was ready to help.

"Officers carry the couch outside and find the red tail python deep inside the couch. They then carefully extracted it from its hiding place," the police department wrote on Facebook.

The condo's owner says he had just bought the couch the day prior and thinks the slithering guest was already hiding inside when it came to his home.

The five-foot-long unwanted house guest was taken to a local pet store following its discovery.