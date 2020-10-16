Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

The calf was born on Tuesday & is as adorable as you would expect!

CLEVELAND — It's an exciting day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The facility announced on Friday it has welcomed a brand new baby giraffe into the world. According to a post on the zoo's Facebook page, the calf was born Tuesday to mom Jhasmin, and both are doing well and bonding in the indoor giraffe barn.

Guests are able to visit Jhasmin and her new baby from the giraffe barn windows from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. While the news of the giraffe's arrival is enough to get Northeast Ohioans excited, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is also teasing that there will be a naming contest for the latest addition.

The zoo said on Facebook that it will update the public with information next week on how to enter for a chance to name the calf.