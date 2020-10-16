Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

CLEVELAND — It's an exciting day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
The facility announced on Friday it has welcomed a brand new baby giraffe into the world. According to a post on the zoo's Facebook page, the calf was born Tuesday to mom Jhasmin, and both are doing well and bonding in the indoor giraffe barn.
RELATED: Laura DeMarco's Cleveland Halloween Guide 2020: Where to scare up some fun, safe Halloween spirit
Guests are able to visit Jhasmin and her new baby from the giraffe barn windows from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. While the news of the giraffe's arrival is enough to get Northeast Ohioans excited, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is also teasing that there will be a naming contest for the latest addition.
The zoo said on Facebook that it will update the public with information next week on how to enter for a chance to name the calf.