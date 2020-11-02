SOUTHPORT, N.C. — There's something swimming in the waters off the coast of North and South Carolina.
Not one, not two, but eight great white sharks.
OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that tags and tracks great white sharks along the East Coast, released a satellite image showing a cluster of sharks practically on top of each other. Why the great whites are gathering there remains a mystery.
“What do you think could be causing this big gap in where white sharks are pinging right now?” the nonprofit asked Saturday in a post on Facebook. “There are pings in the Gulf of Mexico and then a big grouping in North Carolina/South Carolina but none in the middle."
Great white sharks that normally call the East Coast and Canadian coastline home during the summer months travel southward into warmer water during the cooler months, sometimes making Florida their wintertime destination.
A 1-ton great white shark pinged off the Florida coast earlier this month.
