Shark crashes Coast Guard crew's swim break

To keep the shark away and give the crew time to get back to safety, a "shark watch" guardsman fired several shots at the ocean predator.

HAWAII, USA — Crew members of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball had an unexpected visitor crash their swim break Wednesday – a shark.

In a Facebook post, the Coast Guard wrote that after completing operations for the day and having no one around for miles, it made the decision to give its crew a swim break.

"We had not been off the ship for weeks, we're at that point where every day feels like 'Groundhog Day,' and we're looking for something to break up the monotony," the Cutter Kimball wrote.

It set up a vetted and tested plan, conducted a safety brief, established communication, and set up a manned rescue station, among other items before jumping in.

But, we guess a shark heard about the swimming excursion, too, because it showed up.

After some time, a shark call was sent out over the radio.

The ocean predator can be seen on video approaching the crew enjoying a moment of swimming, floating and hanging out with a giant inflatable unicorn.

In video taken from the ship, you can hear people call out for the swimmers to "get on board," "move," and call out directions for the shark's location. As the 6-8 foot shark began its approach to 30-40 people, according to the Coast Guard.

The distance between the two – about 30 feet.

A "shark watch" guardsman on the flight deck fires off 15-20 shots in the nearly three-minute video in an attempt to turn it away from their shipmates, giving them time to get out of the water.

"It wasn't the panic of the 4th of July scene from JAWS, but once everyone realized what was happening, they moved with a purpose! Everyone stayed focused and worked the problem," the crew wrote.

Everyone in the water, including the shark and inflatable unicorn, made it out of the encounter safe, the Coast Guard says. The shark met up with some "friends" afterward and swam off.

Only one minor injury was reported to one shipmate who had a scrape on his knee. Surrounding the scrape was a tattoo of a shark's open jaw, bearing teeth.

After reviewing the video, the Cutter Kimball crew believes the shark was a Long-Fin Mako or Pelagic Thresher Shark, calling both types of sharks "not something to mess with."

The crew is now writing new shark watch and response tactics for the future.

It also wanted to put anyone who watched the video at ease about the shark's condition, sharing they do not believe it was injured during the encounter. The crew member was said to be shooting to keep it away from their shipmates, not harm the shark, if possible.

It is surely an experience those involved will not soon forget!

