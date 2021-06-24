Cocoa Police Department mourns loss of patrol dog

COCOA, Fla. — The Cocoa Police Department on Wednesday announced the unfortunate loss of its patrol dog, K-9 Zena.
The 2-year-old Belgian Malinois was found dead in the back of her patrol cruiser.
According to the department's Facebook, she was found by her handler when he went to check on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Center at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne.
An active investigation is in progress to determine the cause of death and if department policies and procedures were followed.
K-9 Zena was donated to the city last August and was trained and newly-certified in April for patrol work.
