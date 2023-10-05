Osprey mother pounded by hailstorm as she protects her eggs

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The female osprey nesting at the Boulder County Fairgrounds was "relentless" in protecting her eggs through the hailstorm that pounded northern Colorado on Tuesday night.
Boulder County Parks & Open Space hosts a camera that livestreams the nest. On Wednesday, Parks & Open Space posted video of the mama bird shielding her three eggs from the pea-sized hail that piled up in the nest all around her.
The good news: Her eggs were fine, and Parks & Wildlife said they hope to see chicks in a few weeks.
This is one of several osprey nests in Boulder County. The male and female ospreys returned to the nest for the season on March 28. The female laid three eggs between April 15 and April 21.
Severe thunderstorms with hail moved through northern Colorado on Tuesday night. 9NEWS viewers in Longmont, Firestone, Erie and Berthoud shared photos of golf ball-sized hail that damaged cars.
More severe storms are expected on Wednesday across the Front Range that could include damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes.
> Share your photos or video with 9NEWS through “Near Me” on the free 9NEWS app! DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE or DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.