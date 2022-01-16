Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes 4 rescued manatees from SeaWorld rehab facility in Florida

The manatees, named Lizzo, Cardi-Tee, MaryKate, and Ashley, arrived safely at the zoo on Saturday and will now begin their next phase of rehabilitation.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has teamed up with SeaWorld to help four rescued juvenile manatees.

According to a news release, DHL Express transported the four aquatic mammals from a rehab facility at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida to the Columbus Zoo as part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership, which is a group dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, releasing, and monitoring manatees.

The manatees, named Lizzo, Cardi-Tee, MaryKate, and Ashley, arrived safely at the zoo on Saturday, and will now begin their next phase of rehabilitation.

The manatees were transferred to make room for other rescued manatees needing emergency critical care at SeaWorld’s Rescue and Rehabilitation Center. The rehab center is one of only five manatee critical care facilities in the country.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is one of only two facilities outside of Florida to care for the manatees as a second-stage rehab facility. Workers at the Columbus Zoo will care for the manatees until they are big enough to be returned to Florida waters when conditions are favorable.

The zoo is also currently housing five other manatees named Acorn, Einstein, Squirrel, Scampi, and Stubby.