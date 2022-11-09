The 3-year-old was undergoing surgery on his eyes.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Como Zoo is saying goodbye to an animal that had been with them since 2021.

Stanley the gray seal was undergoing surgery to remove calcium deposits on eyes and did not wake up from the anesthesia.

According to the zoo, Stanley was taking twice-daily medications to help him with calcium deposits on the surface of his eyes. Topical medication was helping to clear up the calcium, but it was only a short-term fix.

The zoo decided to try conjunctival grafts on his eyes. If successful, the surgery would have eliminated the need for daily medication.

Seal anesthesia and surgery is risky, according to the zoo, because seals are adapted to diving and holding their breath for long periods of time. Because of these risks, a team of anesthesiologists from the University of Minnesota, two veterinarians, one an ophthalmic veterinarian and multiple technicians worked with Como’s Aquatic Animal Zookeepers, Senior Zookeeper, and Veterinary Technician to perform the procedure.

The surgery was a success, but when the team tried to wake Stanley they discovered he had gone into a dive response and never woke up from the surgery.

Stanley came to Saint Paul after he was found stranded off the coast of Biddeford, Maine with a piece of twine wrapped around his neck causing an infected wound. Because of severe keratitis (inflammation of the cornea) and corneal perforation he was confirmed to be blind and unable to be released into the wild.

