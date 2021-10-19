Researchers looking for half a million 'walrus detectives' to search space satellite imagery

Helping count the marine mammals from space imagery could land you the title of "walrus detective."

ENGLAND, UK — Editor's note: The image above is of a generic walrus.

Have you ever wanted to become a "walrus detective"? If so, you're in luck.

The World Wildlife Fund and British Antarctic Survey are teaming up to better understand how walrus will be impacted by the climate crisis — but they need a helping hand to tackle thousands of images.

You'll be Earth-bound while exploring for the marine mammals but the imagery used as part of the "Walrus from Space" effort will be from space satellites.

About half a million people are wanted worldwide, over the next five years, to join the research project hoping to get a better census on Atlantic and Laptev walrus.

"By using satellite imagery to search for walrus, we hope to get a view of many areas at once without risking disturbance to any walrus on the ground. Many of these places would normally be difficult, expensive, and time-consuming for researchers to access. Having researchers physically present at haulouts also carries the risk of spooking the walrus and triggering a stampede," WWF wrote.

Aspiring conservationists will study the pictures, spot areas where walrus "haul out" and then count them to help scientists better understand how each species population is doing.

"Assessing walrus populations by traditional methods is very difficult as they live in extremely remote areas, spend much of their time on the sea ice and move around a lot, Satellite images can solve this problem as they can survey huge tracts of coastline to assess where walrus are and help us count the ones that we find," said Hannah Cubaynes, a wildlife from space research associate with British Antarctic Survey.

According to WWF, walrus Arctic habitats are warming nearly three times faster than the rest of the world. Experts say this poses a risk to the species given they use sea ice for resting and giving birth. A lack of ice as a resource then forces overcrowding on land.