HCSO: Rogue cow escapes farm, forces portion of NB I-75 to close

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — For anyone planning on traveling on and off ramps of northbound Interstate 75 at Big Bend Road Monday afternoon, you might have to find another route.
In a tweet, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office explained how a rogue cow in the road forced crews to shut down the on and off ramps of northbound I-75 at Big Bend Road.
Crews are working to safely rescue the cow that escaped from its farm and move it out of the way of traffic.
The sheriff's office will send out an update when the exits are clear to use again.