x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

HCSO: Rogue cow escapes farm, forces portion of NB I-75 to close

Crews shut down the on and off ramps of northbound I-75 at Big Bend Road.
Credit: Carolyn - stock.adobe.com
FILE: Cow crossing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — For anyone planning on traveling on and off ramps of northbound Interstate 75 at Big Bend Road Monday afternoon, you might have to find another route.

In a tweet, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office explained how a rogue cow in the road forced crews to shut down the on and off ramps of northbound I-75 at Big Bend Road.

Crews are working to safely rescue the cow that escaped from its farm and move it out of the way of traffic.

The sheriff's office will send out an update when the exits are clear to use again.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Video: Tampa officers wrangle alligator roaming the streets early in the morning

Before You Leave, Check This Out