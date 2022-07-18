Loose cows halt traffic on Florida’s Turnpike

Southbound lanes were shut down near the Canoe Creek Service Plaza in St. Cloud.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Cows caused a commotion, creating challenges for commuters in Osceola County.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, the Department of Transportation urged southbound drivers to "steer clear" of Florida's Turnpike due to a cattle herd authorities were trying to round up on the roadway.

The bizarre bovine scene played out just south of the Canoe Creek Service Plaza in St. Cloud.

All southbound lanes of the Turnpike had to be shut down, as law enforcement officers scrambled to play cowboy and get everything back in order.

"We hope traffic will be moo-ving again soon," Florida's Turnpike quipped on Twitter.

While everyone seemed to find the humor in the situation, drivers are going to be feeling headaches for a while. Florida 511 classified the severity of the situation as "major," alluding to lengthy back-ups and offering no immediate word on when the highway might reopen.

Authorities have not yet said where the cows came from.