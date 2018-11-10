We don't have roadrunners in the Tampa Bay area, but we do have coyotes ... and if you value your pet's life you should take this warning seriously.

A St. Petersburg police officer took this video of coyotes roaming near 76th Avenue North and 1st Street just after midnight recently.

"She also found a younger one hanging in the area of 94th Avenue North and MLK Street, as well as two older ones spotted near 62nd Avenue North and 1st Street," St. Petersburg Police said in a Facebook post.

Police tell pet owners to keep them indoors in the evening and don't leave pet food outdoors.

