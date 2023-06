Two adult ducks were captured on video waddling through the North River Fire District's station with a group of about 14 ducklings in tow.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A cute family of ducks and their ducklings dropped into a Manatee County fire station for a surprise visit on Friday.

Captured on video, two adult ducks are seen waddling through the North River Fire District's station with a group of about 14 ducklings in tow.

"Bring your family to work day!!! The kids were excited to see the fire station," the station wrote on their Facebook page.

Check out the video of the adorable family down below.