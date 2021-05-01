Dachshunds set to race in Florida Wiener Dog Derby

Wiener dogs as young as puppies to those a little older will dash off for the crown.

TAMPA, Fla. — May the best dachshund win!

The annual Florida Weiner Dog Derby kicks off Saturday morning at the Mary Help of Christians Center's athletic facility, located at 6400 E. Chelsea St. in Tampa.

Billed as the state's largest dachshund race as part of the larger National Dachshund Racing Circuit, the volunteer-run derby helps to promote the rescue and adoption of the pups statewide.

Events for the day -- aside from the dashing dachshunds young and old -- include contests for best costume and best tail, according to the derby's website.

The Florida Weiner Dog Derby typically is held during Tampa Riverfest but given the coronavirus pandemic, the popular downtown event has been canceled this year. Organizers say they hope to be back next year for Riverfest 2022.

More below: Check out some of the derby action from 2019