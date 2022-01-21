Daytona Beach man fights off bear to protect dogs

Neither of the man's dogs suffered any injuries.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is going to be alright after wildlife officials say he fought off a bear who attacked his dog.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted a video online showing the altercation. In the video, the man can be seen on his porch with his two dogs when one of the canines notices something.

The dog runs to the front of the porch when all of a sudden a black bear lunges at it. Immediately, the man springs into action.

According to FWC, the man thought the bear was another dog attacking his own. However, as soon as he dives to shove the animal, he quickly realizes it was a bear.

The bear briefly gets on top of the man and starts scratching him while he's on his knees but is shoved off. With enough distance between the two, the man pulls a bench in front of his porch door to block the animal out.

FWC says the man did the right thing to get the bear to leave by making loud noises and using the bench to block its entrance. The agency adds that the man suffered non life-threatening injuries from the attack and neither of his dogs were hurt.

To avoid conflicts with bears, FWC suggests removing or securing all food from around your house or yard, including garbage, pet food or bird seed. FWC also says that, if you have a dog or cats, bang on your door, or flash your lights to give the bear enough time to leave the area before letting your pets out.