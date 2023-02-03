Firefighters save horse who fell into icy pond

The horse only suffered from a few cuts, firefighters said.

DENVER — Firefighters were able to save a horse who fell through ice and into a pond on Friday afternoon.

West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) tweeted that a horse fell through a small but deep pond in a neighborhood west of C-470 on Belleview Avenue. The horse was unable to get out of the pond by itself, WMFR said.

Firefighters were able to quickly respond to the incident and slide a rope around the horse's neck to help it get out of the pond and onto the ice.

WMFR said when the horse was pulled out, it was cold and had a few cuts on its face. After a few minutes on the ice, the horse was able to rest and stand up.

The horse was taken back to the barn. WMFR tweeted just after 8 p.m. that the horse had been checked out by a veterinarian and was doing well.

