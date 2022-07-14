Denver Zoo has a new baby otter

DENVER — Just days after welcoming a young giraffe from Colorado Springs, Denver Zoo has another new resident.
A male Asian small-clawed otter pup is the newest animal at Denver Zoo.
The otter pup, born Friday, July 1, is healthy and strong, zoo keepers said. The pup's parents, Pintar and Bu, are described as "very attentive."
According to zoo officials, first-time dad Pintar is even bringing back shrimp for the pup to eat, which is a few weeks too soon, but well intentioned.
The otter family will stay behind the scenes in their den box for the next few weeks until the otter pup is able to open his eyes and navigate on his own, said zoo keepers.
Guests can meet the new pup at Denver Zoo's Otter Den Box Cam, set up in the otter habitat in the El Pomar Foundation Village Hall at Toyota Elephant Passage.
RELATED: Endangered boreal toad tadpoles released into the wild by Denver Zoo, Colorado Parks & Wildlife
