The 21-foot whale reportedly beached itself south of Jungle Hut Park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Orca was found beached in Palm Coast on Wednesday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The 21-foot whale reportedly beached itself south of Jungle Hut Park and has since died. Deputies, Sea World and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are on scene assisting with the necropsy and removal.