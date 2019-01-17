DUNEDIN, Fla. -- It's not every day that deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office have to play snake wranglers.

Thursday was that day.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Reidy and Corporal Boulton helped a homeowner by taking a large rattlesnake away from the backyard on Honeymoon Island State Park. The deputies wrapped up the rattlesnake in a blanket and moved it to a safer place -- away from people.

