Deputies search for owner of dog found with zip-tied neck, swollen head

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Animal Enforcement Unit is asking for help in finding the owner of a dog found with a zip-tie around its neck.

According to the sheriff's office, the dog was found Saturday roaming around the 16000 block of Blair Avenue in Brooksville.

The pit bull mix had a large zip-tie fastened around his neck which caused the dog's head to "swell considerably," deputies explained.

Authorities say it took animal enforcement officers three days to successfully locate and capture the dog to remove the zip-tie.

The dog was transported to Hernando County Animal Services where deputies say the swelling got better following treatment.